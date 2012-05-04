MUMBAI May 4 The Reserve Bank of India has fixed an 8.29 percent annual rate of interest on the 2016 floating rate bonds (FRBs) for the year to May 06, 2013.

The coupon rate was set at a mark-up over the variable base rate, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday.

The variable base rate for payment of interest shall be the average rate of the implicit yields at cut-off prices of the last three auctions of the 364-day treasury bills immediately preceding the relative annual coupon reset date.

The mark-up decided in the auction held on May 6, 2004 was plus 0.04 basis points. The coupon rate has been fixed at 8.29 percent accordingly, the statement said. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)