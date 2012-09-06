MUMBAI, Sept 6 The Reserve Bank of India has fixed an 8.52 percent annual rate of interest for the country's floating rate bonds (FRBs) due in 2013, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The coupon rate will apply for the year to Sept 9, 2013 and was set at a mark-up over the variable base rate, the central bank said.

The variable base rate is the average rate of the implicit yields at cut-off prices of the last three auctions of the 364-day treasury bills held up to the commencement of the respective half-yearly coupon period, which works out to be 8.07 percent.

The mark-up decided in the auction held on Sept. 9, 2004 was plus 0.45 percent. The coupon rate has been fixed accordingly, the RBI said in its statement. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)