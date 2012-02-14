MUMBAI Feb 14 The interest rate cycle has peaked in India but inflation risks remain, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said.

Although non-food manufacturing inflation is showing signs of decelerating, there are clear risks to economic growth in the fiscal year that starts on April 1, he said at an industry event.

Food prices are providing temporary relief on inflation, he said.

Data released earlier on Tuesday showed that the wholesale price index, India's main gauge of inflation, rose 6.55 percent in January from a year earlier, its slowest rise since November 2009.

