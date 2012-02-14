MUMBAI Feb 14 An easing in India's inflation print in January indicates inflation is trending down, while the December-quarter gross domestic product numbers may validate the declining momentum in growth, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday.

Data released on Tuesday showed that the wholesale price index, India's main gauge of inflation, rose 6.55 percent in January from a year earlier, its slowest rise since November 2009. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)