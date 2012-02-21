MUMBAI Feb 21 The rise in global oil prices will impact the Reserve Bank of India's equation on growth and inflation, Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures were near $120 a barrel on Tuesday as the euro zone approved a second bailout package for debt-laden Greece, while a cut in Chinese and European imports of Iranian oil supported prices. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Chowdhury; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)