MUMBAI Feb 14 Purchases of government debt through open market operations (OMOs) is still an option for the Reserve Bank of India to address liquidity tightness in the banking system, Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday.

The cash deficit in the banking system has been aggravated in the last several weeks by the RBI's intervention to support the rupee in the foreign exchange market, he said at an industry event.

The RBI may conduct more OMOs if market conditions warrant, he added. The central bank has bought about 807 billion rupees of bonds through OMOs since late November.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ted Kerr)