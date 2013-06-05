A man uses an electronic machine to check an Indian currency note at a money exchange shop in Siliguri February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bank of America-Merrill Lynch says RBI measures to curb gold imports supports its view the central bank will try to keep USD/INR in a 52-56 band if the dollar trades in the 1.2-1.3/euro band.

Tuesday's curbs will pose a $5-$10 billion downside risk to its $55 billion FY14 gold import forecast, says BofA-Merrill.

The investment bank notes that the rupee will continue to trade weak until RBI recoups $65 billion of FX sold since 2008 and recommends the central bank strategically buy FX to comfort markets.

BofA-Merrill expects the RBI to buy FX at the end of June if the rupee stabilises when Unilever (ULVR.L) UNC.AS is expected to pump in $5 billion to undertake an open offer for its Indian unit.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)