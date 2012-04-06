April 6 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended March 30, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 2.28 billion rupees ($44.65 million) from the central bank in the week ended March 30, it said.

The federal government did not have any outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended March 23, while state governments had outstanding loans of 1.13 billion rupees in the same period.

($1 = 51.06 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)