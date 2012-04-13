April 13 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended April 6, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 13.58 billion rupees ($264.72 million) from the central bank in the week ended April 6, it said.

The federal government did not have any outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended March 30, while state governments had outstanding loans of 2.28 billion rupees in the same period.

($1 = 51.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)