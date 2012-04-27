MUMBAI, April 27 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as on April 20, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement.

State governments borrowed 15.79 billion rupees ($300.76 million) from the central bank in the week ended April 20, it said.

The federal government had 48.04 billion rupees of outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended April 13, while state governments had outstanding loans of 11.78 billion rupees in the same period.

($1 = 52.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)