US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
May 4 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as on April 27, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement.
State governments borrowed 2.07 billion rupees ($38.69 million) from the central bank in the week ended April 27, it said.
The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended April 20, while state governments had outstanding loans of 15.79 billion rupees in the same period.
($1 = 53.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.