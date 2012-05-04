May 4 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as on April 27, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement.

State governments borrowed 2.07 billion rupees ($38.69 million) from the central bank in the week ended April 27, it said.

The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended April 20, while state governments had outstanding loans of 15.79 billion rupees in the same period.

($1 = 53.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)