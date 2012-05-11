May 11 The Indian government had 198.64 billion rupees ($3.7 billion) outstanding loans from the central bank as on May 4, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 3.16 billion rupees from the central bank in the week ended May 4, it said.

The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended April 27, while state governments had outstanding loans of 2.07 billion rupees in the same period.

($1 = 53.6 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)