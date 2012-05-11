GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling stunned by UK election shock, fallout limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2689 in erratic trade
May 11 The Indian government had 198.64 billion rupees ($3.7 billion) outstanding loans from the central bank as on May 4, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
State governments borrowed 3.16 billion rupees from the central bank in the week ended May 4, it said.
The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended April 27, while state governments had outstanding loans of 2.07 billion rupees in the same period.
($1 = 53.6 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2689 in erratic trade
By Chris Thomas June 9 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, largely shrugging off a shockingly bad election result for British Prime Minister Theresa May that has plunged the UK into political chaos days before the start of Brexit talks. Sterling fell sharply, but with results still pointing to May's Conservatives forming a minority government, and analysts playing up the chances of a "softer" Brexit under that or an alternative left-wing coalition under Lab