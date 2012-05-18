May 18 The Indian government had 39.81 billion rupees ($731.8 million outstanding loans from the central bank as on May 11, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 0.38 billion rupees from the central bank in the week ended May 11, it said.

The federal government had 198.64 billion rupees outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended May 4, while state governments had outstanding loans of 3.16 billion rupees in the same period.

($1 = 54.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)