MUMBAI, June 8 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank on June 1, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments also did not borrow any amount from the central bank in the week ended June 1, it said.

The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended May 25, while state governments had outstanding loans of 1.42 billion rupees ($25.5 million)in the same period.

($1 = 55.6 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)