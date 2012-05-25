MUMBAI May 25 The Indian government had 5.73 billion rupees ($103.4 million) outstanding loans from the central bank as on May 18, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 760 million rupees from the central bank in the week ended May 18, it said.

The federal government had 39.81 billion rupees outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended May 11, while state governments had outstanding loans of 380 million rupees in the same period.

($1 = 55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; editing by Malini Menon)