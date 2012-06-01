MUMBAI, June 1 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as on May 25, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. State governments borrowed 1.42 billion rupees ($25.6 million) from the central bank in the week ended May 25, it said. The federal government had 5.73 billion rupees outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended May 18, while state governments had outstanding loans of 760 million rupees in the same period. ($1 = 55.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)