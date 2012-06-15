MUMBAI, June 15 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank on June 8, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 2.13 billion rupees ($38.3 million) from the central bank in the week ended June 8, it said.

The federal as well as the state governments had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended June 1.

($1 = 55.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)