MUMBAI, July 20 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as on July 13, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. State governments borrowed 3.68 billion rupees ($66.5 million) from the central bank in the week ended July 13, it said. The federal government had 62.83 billion rupees outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended July 6, while state governments borrowed 5.71 billion rupees from the RBI. ($1 = 55.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)