MUMBAI, June 29 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank on June 22, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. State governments borrowed 3.90 billion rupees (70.1 million) from the central bank in the week ended June 22, it said. The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended June 15, while state governments borrowed 7.2 billion rupees from the RBI. ($1 = 55.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)