MUMBAI, July 6 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank on June 29, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 3.83 billion rupees ($69.1 million) from the central bank in the week ended June 29, it said.

The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended June 22, while state governments borrowed 3.90 billion rupees from the RBI.

($1 = 55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)