BRIEF-Metalyst Forgings to consider issue of equity shares of co on preferential basis
* Says to consider issue of equity shares of company on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, July 6 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank on June 29, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
State governments borrowed 3.83 billion rupees ($69.1 million) from the central bank in the week ended June 29, it said.
The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended June 22, while state governments borrowed 3.90 billion rupees from the RBI.
($1 = 55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)
* RBI says India's Y-o-Y Money Supply Growth at 7 percent on May 26 * RBI says reserve money fell 8.5 percent year on year in week to June 2 versus growth 13.5 percent year ago * RBI says currency in circulation fell 13.9 percent y-o-y in week to June 2 versus growth 14.1 percent year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 71.8 billion rupees to 14.95 trln rupees in week to June 2