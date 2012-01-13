BRIEF-Mindtree's ATLAS for SAP to accelerate transition to SAP HANA-powered digital platforms
* Mindtree's ATLAS for SAP to accelerate transition to SAP HANA-powered digital platforms
MUMBAI Jan 13 India's federal government borrowed 494.2 billion rupees ($9.6 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India in the week ended Jan. 6, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement.
State governments borrowed 9 billion rupees from the central bank in the Jan. 6 week.
The federal government borrowed 109.9 billion rupees from the central bank in the week ended Dec. 30, while state governments had outstanding loans of 400 million rupees in the same period. ($1 = 51.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Mindtree's ATLAS for SAP to accelerate transition to SAP HANA-powered digital platforms
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 12) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -------------------------