MUMBAI Jan 13 India's federal government borrowed 494.2 billion rupees ($9.6 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India in the week ended Jan. 6, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement.

State governments borrowed 9 billion rupees from the central bank in the Jan. 6 week.

The federal government borrowed 109.9 billion rupees from the central bank in the week ended Dec. 30, while state governments had outstanding loans of 400 million rupees in the same period. ($1 = 51.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)