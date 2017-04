A security guard stands in the lobby of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - RBI could adopt a less hawkish stance should liquidity conditions remain easy in India and oil below $100 a barrel, says Deutsche Bank.

Adds continued foreign inflows into India and rising financial savings could keep liquidity easy.

Still, Deutsche says rate cut is not in its base case.

Overnight cash rates up at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Friday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)