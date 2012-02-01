Feb 1 The Reserve Bank of India is not considering any special dispensation related to provisioning norms for banks' non performing loans in a forthcoming meeting with bankers, said K.C. Chakrabarty, a deputy governor of the central bank.

The deputy governor will meet eight to 10 banks this month to get details on bad and restructured loans.