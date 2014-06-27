A worker cleans the stairs of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building in Kolkata December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The RBI will remain open for banking transactions on July 1, departing from its regular practice of no same-day interbank settlement on its annual accounts closing day, it said in a release on Friday.

On July 1, the Reserve Bank of India will start its real time gross settlement operation from 1200 hours (0630 GMT) and funds will be settled on T+0 basis from noon onwards.

The RBI will operate its Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) window between 12:30 and 1:30 local time.

Settlement of Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) and LAF transactions due for reversal will be at 1200 hours on July 1.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma)