MUMBAI Jan 24 India's central bank left interest rates on hold on Tuesday but cut the cash reserve ratio for banks by 50 basis points, a move that eases tight liquidity in the banking system and underscores a policy shift from fighting inflation to reviving growth.

Following are views of industry officials after the RBI statement:

SIDDHARTHA ROY, ECONOMIC ADVISOR TO TATA GROUP, MUMBAI

"Today's CRR cut will be helpful in reviving the growth process in the economy but not the investment cycle to the full extent. It seems the RBI is waiting for signs of easing in core inflation before it cuts interest rates.

So at the current juncture we can still expect a 25 bps reduction in repo rate in March review."

(Tata group is a conglomerate with interests in diversified sectors)

DEEPAK AMITABH, DIRECTOR, PTC INDIA LTD

"Even if we want to maintain a growth rate of 7-8 percent, we would require more and more infrastructure to be set up. Without finance costs coming down from the current levels, this growth rate cannot be achieved. The sector needs much more support from the RBI and the government. This is a positive step by the RBI and has given much-needed confidence to the power and infrastructure sectors."

(PTC India is a power trading company)

T.V. SANDEEP REDDY, MANAGING DIRECTOR, GAYATRI PROJECTS

"We were expecting a cut in interest rates, even though this has not happened now, at least the increase (in interest rates) has been stopped. We expect more liquidity to come into the market following the cut in CRR and this would help companies to raise capex for projects."

(Gayatri is a power projects and infrastructure company)

TAPASH MAJUMDAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, C&C CONSTRUCTIONS

"The banks will now have access to more money. They might still do selective lending, but the environment will improve, which is right now fully chocked."

"Banks starting to look at credit proposals with more flexibility is still some time away. But what is more important for the capital markets is that this is a positive signal and capital markets run more on perception."

(C&C Constructions is an infrastructure developer)

PABAN K. KATAKY, DIRECTOR, EXIDE INDUSTRIES

"This is a certainly relief for the industry. The process of cutting interest rates will now have to follow. They might wait for a month or so, but this is a good sign. The government has a lot of compulsions, that's another thing. But within this framework, they have send a good signal."

(Exide is India's top auto and industrial battery maker)

H.M. BHARUKA, MANAGING DIRECTOR, KANSAI NEROLAC

"There is no need to reduce rates in a hurry and what the Reserve Bank has done is right. There needs to be clear signals from the economy, and it is only right for them to wait. The housing industry, which has been asking for a cut has not reduced prices. The fund flow to the housing sector has to be controlled as that has pushed up inflation to these high levels.

The CRR cut is something we are not sure about as additional liquidity in the system could be more inflationary. We are hopeful that the two pauses have been good and from March the industry is expecting a rate cut to boost growth."

(Kansai Nerolac is a paint maker)

PRAMOD CHAUDHARI, CHAIRMAN, PRAJ INDUSTRIES

"The decision will definitely act as a stimulus for growth; with inflation partly under control, growth is definitely a priority. The actual impact will take some time. (With capital) available for circulation, may be, planning for 2012/13 could be on a robust footing now."

(Praj Industries is a renewable energy technology company)

N. SHRIDHAR, GROUP DIRECTOR, DB REALTY

"The cuts would bring down interest rates, and as interest rates would get slightly moderated I would assume that corporates would kick-start their capex plans. This is a step in the right direction, hopefully to stimulate growth. There was a lot of pressure on corporate earnings, given that money was tight and interest rates moving up."

(DB Realty is a real estate developer) (Reporting by Equity Team; Editing by Harish Nambiar and Rajesh Pandathil)