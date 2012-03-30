MUMBAI, March 30 Dealing with inflation in India is important to "recreate" high growth, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India, said on Friday.

The country's economic growth slowed to 6.1 percent in the three months to December, the weakest annual pace in almost three years.

The wholesale price index, India's main gauge of inflation, rose a faster-than-expected 6.95 percent from a year earlier in February, after a spike in vegetable prices fanned food inflation. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)