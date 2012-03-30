US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI, March 30 Dealing with inflation in India is important to "recreate" high growth, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India, said on Friday.
The country's economic growth slowed to 6.1 percent in the three months to December, the weakest annual pace in almost three years.
The wholesale price index, India's main gauge of inflation, rose a faster-than-expected 6.95 percent from a year earlier in February, after a spike in vegetable prices fanned food inflation. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.