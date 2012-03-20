US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW DELHI, March 20 Moderating growth in India might help contain inflation, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India, said on Tuesday.
The central bank had kept its policy repo rate on hold at 8.50 percent at the mid-quarter review on Thursday, warning on resurgent inflation risks.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.