BANGALORE May 11 The Reserve Bank of India remains focussed on fighting inflation, but other pressures cannot be ignored in the present situation, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor, said on Friday.

India's industrial output unexpectedly contracted 3.5 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, raising new concerns over sagging growth. (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; editing by Malini Menon)