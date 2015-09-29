MUMBAI Indian households expect consumer inflation to remain in double digits over the next three months and the next year, according to a quarterly survey by the central bank on Tuesday, even as recent data showed retail prices have remained muted.

The Reserve Bank of India survey showed households expected consumer inflation of 10.5 percent for the October-December quarter, up from 10.1 percent in the previous survey.

For the year ahead, households expected consumer inflation of 10.8 percent, up from 10.3 percent earlier.

The expectations come even as consumer inflation fell to a record low of 3.66 percent in August, helping spur the RBI to cut the key repo interest rate by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points to 6.75 percent on Tuesday.

