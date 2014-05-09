Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan reads the bi-monthly monetary policy statement at a news conference at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said the country's inflation needs to come down in order to achieve sustainable growth, reiterating a stance he has held since he took charge at the bank.

"To get sustainable growth, we have to bring down inflation. Once we get inflation down, then we can talk about the rest," Rajan said on the sidelines of a conference in St. Gallen in eastern Switzerland.

Rajan's comments comes ahead of elections results out on May 16. Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies are leading in the polls after campaigning on a promise of boosting economic growth.

