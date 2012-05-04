MUMBAI May 4 India's central bank on Friday announced measures to augment foreign currency inflows, following a sharp fall in the rupee in recent sessions.

The Reserve Bank of India relaxed the interest rate ceiling on foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits of banks with maturities of 1 year to less than 3 years to 200 basis points above the LIBOR or swap rate, from 125 basis points now.

On 3 to 5-year maturity FCNR deposits, the rate ceiling will be relaxed to 300 basis points above LIBOR.

The central bank also allowed banks to freely determine the interest rates on export credit in foreign currency.

The measures will be effective from Saturday. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)