* RBI re-enters into buy-sell swap to postpone rupee outflow

* Rollover a liquidity exercise, no bearing on FX rate-RBI official

* Swap rollover first since October 2010 - RBI bulletin (Adds details, quotes from sources)

By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Shamik Paul

MUMBAI, April 9 The Reserve Bank of India re-entered into forward dollar sales contract for March by rolling over $1.11 billion that were maturing in February to postpone further drain out of rupee liquidity, two officials close to the development said.

This is the first time the central bank has rolled over its forwards since October 2010, the RBI bulletin showed.

"This was purely done as a liquidity management exercise to postpone the cash tightness as otherwise it would have meant buying more rupees to provide the dollars on maturity," one of the RBI officials told Reuters on Monday.

"This should not have any bearing on the exchange rate."

The rollover, therefore meant, the RBI entered into a buy-sell forward dollar swap agreement.

The central bank, on the other hand, sold $1.44 billion in February to stem a sharp fall in the rupee.

The outstanding net forward sales stood at $1.45 billion as of February, the RBI said in a statement on Monday.

The Indian banking system has been facing acute liquidity shortfall due to the RBI's consistent dollar sales since September, heavy cash withdrawal from banks by the public for festivals, state elections and lagged government spending.

From September to February, the RBI has sold a net $20.14 billion in the spot market, the bulletin showed.

The rupee hit a low of 49.76 to the dollar on Feb. 10, its lowest level in that month. The unit fell more to hit a low of 51.4850 on March 26 on strong dollar demand from oil, gold importers and capital outflows.

The rupee lost 15.8 percent of its value in 2011, when it plunged to an all-time low of 54.30 in December.

The unit ended at 51.14/15 to the dollar on Monday.

The central bank is suspected to have intervened in March and April to arrest the rupee's slide. (Editing by Malini Menon)