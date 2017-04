A Jet Airways passenger aircraft takes off from the airport in Ahmedabad August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Airline shares gain after the RBI on Wednesday extended the deadline for raising working capital via external commercial borrowings by domestic airlines to March 2015 from December 2013.

Shares in Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS), India's No.2 airline by domestic market share, gains 1.4 percent while SpiceJet Ltd (SPJT.BO) surges 3.8 percent.

Jet Airways and SpiceJet reported quarterly losses in February as carriers battled high fuel costs and stiff competition limited fare increases.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)