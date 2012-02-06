US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI Feb 6 India's Manappuram Finance , a financial services firm that provides loans using gold as collateral, is not allowed to accept or renew deposits from the public, the Reserve Bank Of India said.
Acceptance of deposits by Manappuram Finance Limited or by Manappuram Agro Farms is punishable with imprisonment, the RBI said in a statement on its website on Monday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.