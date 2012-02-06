MUMBAI Feb 6 India's Manappuram Finance , a financial services firm that provides loans using gold as collateral, is not allowed to accept or renew deposits from the public, the Reserve Bank Of India said.

Acceptance of deposits by Manappuram Finance Limited or by Manappuram Agro Farms is punishable with imprisonment, the RBI said in a statement on its website on Monday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)