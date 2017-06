The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is pictured outside its head office in Mumbai May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bloomberg-UTV reports RBI may directly sell dollars to oil companies via special window, quoting unnamed sources.

The USD/INR falls briefly to 54.10 on the report, but now gains back to 54.25/26.

RBI did a similar operation when there was dollar scarcity during the 2008 global financial crisis.

State-run oil companies are among the biggest USD buyers in the market.