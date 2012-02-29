MUMBAI Feb 29 Indian banks borrowed 7.50 billion rupees ($153.37 million)from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on Feb. 28, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the RBI's key lending rate of 8.50 percent. ($1 = 48.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)