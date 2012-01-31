MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian banks borrowed 50 billion rupees ($1.00 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on Jan. 30, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the RBI's key lending rate of 8.50 percent. ($1 = 49.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)