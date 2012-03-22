India's plan to develop key Iranian port faces U.S. headwinds
* New Delhi has committed $500 million to Gulf of Oman project
MUMBAI, March 22 Indian banks borrowed 22.5 billion rupees ($442.9 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on March 21, the central bank said on Thursday.
Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the RBI's key lending rate of 8.50 percent.
($1 = 50.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* New Delhi has committed $500 million to Gulf of Oman project
* Prime Minister Theresa May's party loses parliamentary majority