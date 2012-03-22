MUMBAI, March 22 Indian banks borrowed 22.5 billion rupees ($442.9 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on March 21, the central bank said on Thursday.

Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the RBI's key lending rate of 8.50 percent.

($1 = 50.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)