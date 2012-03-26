MUMBAI, March 26 Indian banks borrowed 91.95 billion rupees ($1.80 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on March 22, up from 22.5 billion rupees on March 21, the central bank said on Monday.

Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the RBI's key lending rate of 8.50 percent.

($1 = 51.1 Indian rupees)