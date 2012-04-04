April 4 Indian banks borrowed 17 billion rupees ($335.37 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on April 3, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the RBI's key lending rate of 8.50 percent.

($1 = 50.6900 Indian rupees)