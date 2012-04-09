April 9 Indian banks borrowed 10 billion rupees ($195.79 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on April 4, the central bank said on Monday.

Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the RBI's key lending rate of 8.50 percent. ($1 = 51.0750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)