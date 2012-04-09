US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
April 9 Indian banks borrowed 10 billion rupees ($195.79 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on April 4, the central bank said on Monday.
Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the RBI's key lending rate of 8.50 percent. ($1 = 51.0750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.