(Corrects to clarify banks did not borrow via marginal standing facility on Friday, but on Thursday)

MUMBAI, March 26 Indian banks' outstanding borrowings from the Reserve Bank of India through its marginal standing facility (MSF) on March 23 stood at 91.95 billion rupees ($1.79 billion), th e central bank said on Monday.

Banks did not borrow under MSF on Friday as it was a local holiday. They had borrowed 91.95 billion rupees on Thursday.

Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the RBI's key lending rate of 8.50 percent.

($1 = 51.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)