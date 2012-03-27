US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
March 27 Indian banks borrowed 3 billion rupees ($58.45 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on March 26, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the RBI's key lending rate of 8.50 percent.
($1 = 51.33 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.