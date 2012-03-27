March 27 Indian banks borrowed 3 billion rupees ($58.45 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on March 26, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the RBI's key lending rate of 8.50 percent.

($1 = 51.33 rupees)