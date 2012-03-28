MUMBAI, March 28 Indian banks borrowed 10 billion rupees ($196.46 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on March 27, higher than 3 billion rupees a day earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the RBI's key lending rate of 8.50 percent. ($1 = 50.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)