MUMBAI, April 9 The Reserve Bank of India has set the ceiling for the outstanding balance under the market stabilisation scheme (MSS) for the fiscal year 2012/13 at 500 billion rupees ($9.7 billion).

The ceiling will be reviewed when the outstanding balance reaches the threshold limit of 350 billion rupees, the RBI said in a statement on Monday.

The current MSS outstanding balance is nil, it said.

MSS bonds, commonly known as intervention bonds, are used by central banks to mop up liquidity caused by foreign exchange market intervention. Such bonds are issued outside the normal borrowing programme of the government.

($1=51.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)