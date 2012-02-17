* Bidding open for two hours from 10:30 a.m/0500 GMT * Results due after 2:30 p.m./0900 GMT * Forecast cut-off prices: * --2024 bond at 106.95 rupees * --2017 bond at 99.40 rupees * --2027 bond at 98.10 rupees * --2030 bond at 103.95 rupees MUMBAI, Feb 17 The Reserve Bank of India is expected to buy 9.15 percent bonds maturing in 2024 at 106.95 rupees, yielding 8.2547 percent, at an open market operation on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. Government securities to be bought by the RBI through open market operation are 9.15 percent 2024; 8.07 percent 2017; 8.28 percent 2027; and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds. The 2017 bonds would fetch 99.40 rupees for a yield of 8.2180 percent, and the 2027 bonds would be bought at 98.10 rupees for a yield of 8.5008 percent, the poll showed. The 2030 bonds may be bought at 103.95 rupees, yielding 8.5417 percent, according to the poll. Traders broadly expect about 60 billion rupees ($1.22 billion) of bonds to be bought by the RBI at the auction. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 9.15 pct 2024 bond Maturity date : Nov. 14, 2024 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Feb. 21, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 106.95 rupees (8.2547 percent) Average forecast : 106.93 rupees (8.2568 percent) Highest Forecast : 107.00 rupees (8.2486 percent) Lowest Forecast : 106.80 rupees (8.2731 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct 2017 bond Maturity date : Jan. 15, 2017 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Feb. 21, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 99.40 rupees (8.2180 percent) Average forecast : 99.37 rupees (8.2256 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.48 rupees (8.1977 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.25 rupees (8.2559 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Sep. 21, 2027 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Feb. 21, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 5 Median forecast : 98.10 rupees (8.5008 percent) Average forecast : 97.99 rupees (8.5137 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.20 rupees (8.4890 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.70 rupees (8.5484 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Feb. 21, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 9 Median forecast : 103.95 rupees (8.5417 percent) Average forecast : 103.94 rupees (8.5429 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.10 rupees (8.5260 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.80 rupees (8.5574 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)