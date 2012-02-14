Feb 14 The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($2.02 billion) of bonds through open market operations on Feb. 17, the central bank said in a release on Tuesday.

The bonds that will be bought are 8.07 percent 2017, 9.15 percent 2024, 8.28 percent 2027 and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds.

($1 = 49.4 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)