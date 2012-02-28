MUMBAI Feb 28 The Reserve Bank of India said it will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of government bonds through open market operations on March 2.

The bonds that will be bought are 9.15 percent 2024, 8.35 percent 2022 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds.

($1 = 49.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)