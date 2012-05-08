HYDERABAD, India May 8 The Reserve Bank of
India resumed buying government bonds this week as the current
pressure on liquidity is not short-lived, Subir Gokarn, a deputy
governor, said on Tuesday.
Liquidity deficit has continued to be more than double the
RBI's comfort zone despite a cumulative cut of 125 basis points
in banks' reserve requirements since January and a greater
flexibility to borrow from the central bank through a marginal
standing facility.
The RBI this week resumed its debt purchases through open
market operations by announcing its intent to buy up to 120
billion rupees ($2.3 billion) worth of bonds from the secondary
market to ease cash pressures.
($1 = 52.91 Indian rupees)
