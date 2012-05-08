HYDERABAD, India May 8 The Reserve Bank of India resumed buying government bonds this week as the current pressure on liquidity is not short-lived, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor, said on Tuesday.

Liquidity deficit has continued to be more than double the RBI's comfort zone despite a cumulative cut of 125 basis points in banks' reserve requirements since January and a greater flexibility to borrow from the central bank through a marginal standing facility.

The RBI this week resumed its debt purchases through open market operations by announcing its intent to buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.3 billion) worth of bonds from the secondary market to ease cash pressures. ($1 = 52.91 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)