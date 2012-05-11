MUMBAI May 11 The Reserve Bank of India bought 97.57 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of government bonds through open market operation (OMO) on Friday, lower t h an the notified 120 billion rupees.

The RBI bought the 9.15 percent bonds maturing in 2024 at 104.35 rupees, yielding 8.5760 percent, higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 8.5696 percent.

For the 8.19 percent bonds maturing in 2020, the central bank set the cut-off at 98.67 rupees for a yield of 8.4254 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.4399 percent.

The central bank bought the 8.97 percent bonds maturing in 2030 at 101.30 rupees, yielding 8.8252 percent, higher than the forecast of 8.8198 percent in the poll.

RBI did not accept any offers for the 8.28 percent bond maturing in 2032.

($1 = 53.6 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)